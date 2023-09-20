Kareena Kapoor shares sweet snaps with Saif Ali Khan, children from Jaane Jaan set

Kareena Kapoor shares unseen moments from Jaane Jaan set

Kareena Kapoor has dropped unseen pictures and videos from the set of her highly anticipated film, Jaane Jaan.

The Bollywood queen has expressed her excitement for being a part of the thriller film, which is releasing tomorrow on the actress’ birthday.

The 42-year-old took to her Instagram and shared memories from the film set, featuring her husband, Saif Ali Khan and two sons, Taimur and Jehangir.



The actress began her heartfelt note by stating, "I have always wanted to be a part of a moody thriller… something that I love to watch… and it’s finally coming to you tomorrow."



The actress called the journey of her OTT platform debut an ‘incredible journey.’



"So on the eve of Jaane Jaan release. I wanted to share what an incredible journey it’s been."



The Jab We Met actress seemed extremely grateful for playing the mysterious role of her career in the upcoming film.



"I absolutely loved playing Maya, but it would not have been so much fun if not for these amazing people," Kareena concluded her touching Instagram post.



Directed by Sujoy Ghosh, Jaane Jaan is an adaptation of the bestselling Japanese novel The Devotion of Suspect X, written by Keigo Higashino.



The film which will release on September 21, tomorrow, also features Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat alongside the B-town diva.

