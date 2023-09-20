Royal family's secret plan to punish Prince Harry & Meghan Markle revealed

Royal family set to punish 'ostracised' Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Royal family has no time to spare for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry and the senior members of the Firm are ostracising the couple completely with an aim to punish the Sussexes for their moves in the past.

Royal expert Tom Bower, in conversation with Dan Wootton, has shared his thoughts on the declining relations between the Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and the royal family, blasting the US-based couple in his own words.



The expert went on saying that the royal family's punishment to the couple may be witnessed in their next trip to the UK, saying: "And I hope that next time they land in London they have to go through customs and immigration like the rest of us."



Bower, in response to a question about the relationship between the royal family and the Sussexes, said: "It suggests that they finally seen reason. Finally, after all this time, they are going to ostracise and forget Harry and Megan completely."

Reacting to the royal family's move to publicly ignore Harry's 39th birthday, teh author added: "And I thought it was quite awful, any of the media, a lot of the media coverage of their trip to Dissoldorf because as I predicted last week, they've used the whole Invictus Games to promote themselves. None of the coverage actually was seeing a race by these veterans."

"The syrupy stuff of her visiting the German homeless in Dusseldorf and then going back to her mansion in Montecito is everything is so confection, everything is so false. And what's marvellous is that finally, finally, the Royal family have realised, seen the light and decided to ignore them completely and ostracise them. Don't give them any help," he added.