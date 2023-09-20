Chris Evans sets record straight on MCU return amid retirement plans

Chris Evans will be returning to the MCU no time soon

Chris Evans isn’t ruling out his return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, however, the actor isn’t fueling any hopes either.

The 42-year-old actor rose to fame in the superhero franchise as Captain America in 2011’s The First Avenger.

The character went on to appear in several then-forthcoming films, with his journey wrapping up in Avengers: Endgame back in 2021.

In a new interview with GQ, Evans reflected on whether MCU fans will ever see him in the Captain America’s suit ever again, affirming, “No time soon.”

“I’ll never say never, just because it was such a wonderful experience. But I’m also very precious with it. It’s something that I am very proud of,” he said.

Evans’s repulsion toward returning to the Marvel fold arises from his lack of enthusiasm to spend his whole life acting.

“Ultimately, I really hope to just maybe act a little bit less in my life. I have a lot of other interests,” the Ghosted star said.

“Look, by no means have I climbed any sort of a mountain in this field. I have no Oscars, and I’m not lumped with other names that are at the top of the mountain in any way. But I also feel very satisfied,” the actor explained.