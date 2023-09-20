King Charles, Queen Camilla to be honoured with lavish dinner in France trip

King Charles and Queen Camilla will be in France for three-day trip

King Charles III and Queen Camilla are set to begin their three-day trip to France today.

Originally scheduled for March, but rescheduled owing to nation-wide violent protests, the pair will begin their visit with stops in Paris and Bordeaux.

They will land in Paris today and end their trip in Bordeaux on Friday.

In their trip, King Charles and Camilla will meet with French President Emmanuel Macron along with his wife.

They will also attend a ceremony of Remembrance and lay a wreath at the Arc de Triomphe.

The trip will be followed by a grand dinner at Versailles in the Hall of Mirrors, in the presence of over 150 guests.

Buckingham Palace said in a statement about the trip: "The King and Queen will undertake a state visit to France, visiting Paris and Bordeaux, from Wednesday 20th to Friday 22nd September 2023."

"The visit will celebrate the shared history, culture and values of the United Kingdom and France."

