Taylor Swift, Sophie Turner 'sent Joe Jonas a message' with 'staged' outing

Taylor Swift and Joe Jonas out in NYC

Taylor Swift and Sophie Turner sent out a clear message to their mutual ex Joe Jonas with their latest outing.

The blonde beauties sent fans into a frenzy after they were spotted out and about at a celeb restaurant in New York City on Tuesday, Sept. 19.

For the unversed, Swift was briefly linked to the Jonas Brothers' star back in 2008, meanwhile, the Games of Thrones star recently separated from him after four years of marriage.

Taking to Reddit, fans of the stars weighed in on the night-out, with some claiming it is “clearly staged,” in an effort from Sophie to “manoeuvre all of Joe’s [Jonas] many PR attempts to sully her name in one fell swoop.”

“I have to be missing the point because how is it good for her to associate with TS after the whole Matty Healy fiasco?" quizzed a fan, referring to rumors of Swift and Healy's brief fling earlier this year.

“Because Taylor famously dated Sophie's future ex-husband and if two of his exes can get along it sends a message that the man wasn't that hot of a [expletive],” explained another.



“Whatever the message…it is received…by everyone,” a fourth quipped.