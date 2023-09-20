Rihanna, A$AP Rocky eager to welcome a girl after birth of their two sons

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky with their two sons, RZA and Riot Rose

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are open to welcome more kids following the birth of two boys only a year apart.

Speaking to Us Weekly, a source revealed that the Umbrella singer wants to have a girl next, as they adjust to being a parent of two.

“Rihanna loves children and having a girl would be amazing, but it’s too early to tell if they want more kids,” they shared.

“But Rihanna has always wanted a big family so that’s something that’s definitely still on the table. For now, they’re still adjusting as parents of two and loving every minute of it,” the source explained.

Rihanna and Rocky are parents to two sons, RZA, 1, and Riot Rose together.

The twosome introduced their newborn son, whom they welcomed in August, to the world in a family photoshoot earlier this week.

The insider gushed about the pair’s “skilled” parenting, noting Rihanna has “taken to motherhood like a total natural,” meanwhile, the rapper is “the most amazing father he could have hoped for.”

The Barbadian singer announced her pregnancy with Riot while performing at Super Bowl halftime show in February this year.