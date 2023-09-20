Prince William's NYC trip trashes 'classless' Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Prince William (L) landed in New York for a quiet appearance while Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's trip was termed 'dramatic'

Prince William's visit in New York City has drawn comparison to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s infamous car-chase laden appearance.

Speaking to Fox News Digital, royal author of The King Christopher Andersen said that the two royal appearances were a clear case of ‘class vs. crass’.

"It’s all a case of class vs. crass," he began.

He elaborated that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's New York trip displayed no class as their move to replicate Princess Diana's problems of being hounded by the press with a paparazzi car chase appeared to be a 'drama'.

"When Harry and Meghan swept into New York last May, they flew in on a private jet and brought with them all the baggage and complaints they’d been carting around for years," he argued.

"The Sussexes seemed determined to prove that they, like Princess Diana, were being unfairly hounded by the press. Almost as if on cue, Harry and Meghan’s visit climaxed with a purported two-hour high-speed chase through the streets of Manhattan — a chase that, to anyone even vaguely familiar with the city, seemed improbable at best. What drama.

"It was just another stop on Harry and Meghan’s traveling grievance roadshow."

For the unversed, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, along with the Suits actress's mother Doria Ragland left the Ms. Foundation Awards in New York City and were being chased by paparazzi.

A representative for the pair said that they were involved in a "relentless pursuit" which caused "multiple near collisions."

"Last night, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and Ms. Ragland were involved in a near catastrophic car chase at the hands of a ring of highly aggressive paparazzi," the statement read at the time.



