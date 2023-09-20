Taylor Swift picks sides as she steps out with Sophie Turner amid Joe Jonas split

Taylor Swift grabs dinner with Sophie Turner amid split with Joe Jonas

Taylor Swift and Sophie Turner were seen spending quality time in Ney York City amid the latter's split from Joe Jonas.

The Lover singer stepped out to grab dinner with the Game of Thrones alum at a famous restaurant, Via Carota, just few days after Jonas Brothers' singer filed for divorce from the actress.



Reportedly, the Grammy winner dated the Sucker singer from July 2008 and called it quits few months later in October.



Two of Joe’s exes appeared to be in good spirits as they flashed their bright smiles for the cameras.

In pictures, the 33-year-old singer donned a rust-colored dress which she layered with an oversized, denim jacket.

On the other hand, Sophie, who has been busy filming her upcoming ITV drama Joan in Spain, wore a shiny cropped top paired with loose-fitting, dark grey trousers.

On September 5, Joe and Sophie confirmed their divorce, revealing that this was a "united decision" to "mutually end their marriage."

The statement which was shared on the former couple’s Instagram handles reads, "After four wonderful years of marriage we have mutually agreed to amicably end our marriage."



"There are many speculative narratives as to why but, truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children."

Jonas tied the knot with Turner in 2019.

They welcomed their first daughter in 2020 and another in 2022.