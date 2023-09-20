Kourtney Kardashian is ‘doing a lot better’ after fetal surgery

Kourtney Kardashian is doing a lot better after rushing for an 'urgent fetal surgery' earlier this month.

According to a source, the 44-year-old pregnant reality star is “doing a lot better” following her surgery earlier this month, according to Entertainment Tonight.



“Travis is constantly checking in on her and making sure she's feeling OK,” the source notes of Travis Barker, Kardashian's husband and the drummer of Blink-182, who hastily went home from tour to be by his wife's side amid her health scare.

Meanwhile, the Kardashian star is in recovery period and missing her husband Barker who is back on tour. The feeling goes both ways, with the source telling ET that Barker “can't wait to be home with her and is so grateful that she's doing well and that their future baby is healthy.”

While she rests up at home, the source says “Kourtney is focusing on taking care of herself and making sure everyone in her family is feeling good across the board.”

“Travis and Kourtney are very united, their kids are getting along, and everyone is excited for the baby to arrive,” the source adds of the couple, who already are parents to six kids with their exes.

Kardashian has three children with her ex-husband, Mason, 13, Penelope, 10, and Reign, 8. Barker has two children from his ex-wife, Alabama, 17, and Landon, 19, and is the stepfather to her eldest kid, Atiana, 24.

The Poosh founder about the inconvenience regarding her baby that she is expecting with Travis Barker said, “As someone who has had three really easy pregnancies in the past, I wasn't prepared for the fear of rushing into urgent fetal surgery.”

She noted in a part, “Praise be to God. Walking out of the hospital with my baby boy in my tummy and safe was the truest blessing.”