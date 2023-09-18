BTS’ Suga fans warned to ‘refrain from visiting’ singer during military service

BTS’ Suga is set to enlist for his mandatory military enlistment this week and reps have warned fans not to show up at his ‘workplace.’

BIGHIT Music, company that manages Suga, posted on the South Korean app Weverse that the musician’s military service will start officially on September 22.

“There will not be any official events taking place on the day he starts his service or on the day he enters the training camp,” BIGHIT stated. “We kindly ask fans to refrain from visiting Suga at his workplace during the period of his service. Please convey your warm regards and encouragement in your hearts only.”

Suga’s enlistment was announced last year, informing fans that due to the compulsory duty to their home country, the band will not be able to perform together until 2025.

The musician did a live stream on Weverse that was translated by a follower. He told fans that they shouldn’t be sad about his enlistment and that he’d be done in 2025.

Along with Jin and J-Hope, Suga is now the third member of the group to head to the military.

Before heading to the service, Suga released his solo album, D-DAY, under the name Agust D in April. He recently wrapped his Agust D-DAY tour.