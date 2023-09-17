What strategy should you adopt to identify and deal with toxic persons?

Representational image from Unsplash.

Are you facing the challenge of identifying and dealing with highly insecure individuals in your life?

In our pursuit of success, we often encounter people with varying personalities and traits. Some personalities can make collaboration and progress challenging, and one of the most challenging personality types to deal with is the highly insecure person.

These individuals often seek stability, resist change, and can disrupt both personal and professional relationships.

Stefan Falk, an internationally recognised executive coach, and workplace psychology expert, has spent over three decades helping individuals navigate complex relationships.

Falk's extensive experience has revealed that highly insecure people can hinder teams and organisations from achieving their goals. The first step in addressing this issue is learning how to identify them, according to Falk's CNBC article.

7 phrases that highly insecure people use when facing change

1. I don’t have time for this. My other priorities are more important.

Often, this statement reflects ineffective time management rather than genuine lack of time.

2. I’ve already tried this [or something similar], but it didn’t work.

Insecurity often leads to avoidance of new experiences rather than genuine attempts.

3. This is just another way for management to cut jobs.

Insecurity can breed paranoia, leading to unfounded suspicions about workplace changes.

4. This is a stupid idea. Everything is working fine as it is.

Resistance to change may stem from a fear of increased workload or discomfort with new tasks.

5. This might work for others, but it’s not for me.

Insecurity can manifest as an inflated sense of uniqueness and special circumstances.

6. Can’t we think of something else? I’m not feeling this.

Such responses may indicate a reluctance to embrace change and an insistence on maintaining the status quo.

7. It’s obvious that whoever came up with this idea is clueless about the complexity of my work.

Statements like this may suggest a lack of transparency or a hidden agenda.

How to handle highly insecure people

You require a balanced approach while dealing with highly insecure individuals.

Compassion is essential, but unwavering support may reinforce their fears. Instead, maintain positivity and composure while avoiding excessive sympathy.

Don't accept excuses at face value.

Challenge them to substantiate their claims.

Encourage them to confront their fears and insecurities, ultimately helping them realise their potential.

By taking a compassionate yet firm stance, you can navigate relationships with highly insecure individuals more effectively and foster positive change in your workplace and personal life.