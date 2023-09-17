Bromance resumes as Donald Trump delighted to be praised by Vladimir Putin

The then US President Donald Trump (left) while leaning forward to shake hands with the Russian President Vladimir Putin as he is also gesturing the same in Helsinki. — AFP/File

As Russian President Vladimir Putin supported Donald Trump's position that he could resolve the "burning issues within several days" including the war in Ukraine, the former US president was delighted to hear that it made the Mocow's leader happy saying it meant "what I'm saying is right".

Russia's third-time President while speaking at the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok, said last week that he heard, "Trump saying he will resolve all burning issues within several days, including the Ukrainian crisis. We cannot help but feel happy about it."

Donald Trump said while speaking with NBC News that he appreciated receiving praise from Vladimir Putin.

Trump said it meant "what I'm saying is right," pointing towards his determination to cease the hostilities in Ukraine.

The four-time indicted Trump reiterated his stance that if he came to the White House once again, he would resolve the Russian-Ukraine war within 24 hours, without outlining further details on how would he do it.

It is not the first time that the 77-year-old had claimed to end the Russia-Ukraine war in his proposed time frame.

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump speaks at the Pray Vote Stand Summit at the Omni Shoreham Hotel on September 15, 2023, in Washington, DC. — AFP

"If I tell you exactly, I lose all my bargaining chips. I mean, you can’t really say exactly what you’re going to do. But I would say certain things to Putin. I would say certain things to [Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy]," he said.

Responding to what the spy-turned-Russian president said about him, Trump said he was pleased by the comments.



"I like that he said that," he told NBC News's Meet the Press which is set to be on air Sunday, adding that "I would get him into a room [and] I'd get Zelenskyy into a room then I'd bring them together and I'd have a deal worked out."

The Republican presidential forerunner also stated without outlining his strategy that he would "make a fair deal for everybody."



The indicted former president did not take a position on what he would do about the conflict when in the Oval Office but he kept reiterating his mantra that had he been the president, there would not have been a war.



This image shows Russian President Vladimir Putin attending a meeting with his Belarusian counterpart in Sochi on September 15, 2023. — AFP

The billionaire said: "There was nobody tougher than me with Russia. And yet I got along with Putin. Let me tell you, I got along with him really well. And that’s a good thing, not a bad thing. He’s got 1,700 nuclear missiles. And so do we."

While responding to casualties, he said "It's all terrible," without being specific.

Trump has been reluctant to criticise Putin as the US leaders openly do, throwing their lot behind Ukraine without taking into account the Russian position on the war.

When the Russian special military operation commenced in February 2022, Trump regarded Putin as "a guy who is very savvy."