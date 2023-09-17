Sienna Miller's covert dinner at King's hideaway fuels speculation over Royal charity role

Sienna Miller attends secret dinner with King and VIP tour of Dumfries House in Scotland

Sienna Miller attended a clandestine dinner event with the King and a select group of Cabinet Ministers, including Chancellor Jeremy Hunt and members of the Privy Council.

The occasion marked the celebration of the 15th anniversary of the restoration of Dumfries House, an Ayrshire mansion that the King had played a pivotal role in preserving for the nation.



Sienna Miller, who recently unveiled her pregnancy bump in a striking ensemble at the Vogue World party, was honored with an invitation to stay overnight in the historically significant £45 million house.

While it remains undisclosed whether her boyfriend, Oli Green, accompanied her, it's worth noting that Green is set to appear in the upcoming sixth season of The Crown, portraying law student Rupert Finch—a former beau of the Princess of Wales and a love interest of Prince William during their time at St Andrews University.

Sources from within the event hinted that Sienna Miller is among a select group of celebrities contemplating taking on an ambassadorial role for the King's charitable Foundation, which has its headquarters at Dumfries House.

Her visit on Friday served as a pivotal moment for her to make the decision regarding her potential involvement in this charitable endeavor.



