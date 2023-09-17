Cher and Alexander Edwards rekindle romance on double date with J Balvin and Valentina Ferrer

Cher and Alexander Edwards on double date with celebrity couple J Balvin and Valentina Ferrer.

Cher made headlines as she was spotted enjoying a dinner outing at Beverly Hills' Funke, alongside her former boyfriend, music executive Alexander Edwards on Friday night.

Despite their reported breakup in May, the pair seemed closer than ever during this gathering, joined by music sensation J Balvin, 38, and his girlfriend, Valentina Ferrer, 29, as well as rapper Tyga, 33.



Sources close to the situation revealed to Daily Mail that Cher and Edwards had maintained contact even after their breakup, fueling speculation about a possible rekindling of their romance.

Cher looked stunning in an all-black ensemble, featuring a black blouse, wide-legged pants, and a glossy leather trench coat.

The couple was seen holding hands during the evening, further hinting at a potential reconciliation.

Edwards sported shiny black pants, industrial-style boots, and a black puffer coat, exuding a stylish demeanor.

Throughout the dinner, the former couple appeared enamored with each other, sharing smiles and stealing glances.



