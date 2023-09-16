Hugh Jackman shares his reaction on his separation from wife of three decades

Hugh Jackman has recently shared reaction to his divorce with wife of almost three decades, Deborra-Lee Furness, revealing it’s “a difficult time”.

According to TMZ, the Wolverine star was approached by paparazzi while he was out and about in New York City on Saturday.

The paps asked him about what kind of “individual growth” the actor wanted to pursue following his separation.

To this, the Les Misérables actor replied, “It doesn't feel quite right talking about it on the street but I appreciate your thoughts, man.”

Hugh later added, “It's a difficult time.”

The actor remarks came after he and his former wife issued a joint statement a day ago confirming their split.

The former couple, who share two children, revealed that they “will pursue individual growth” after spending almost 30 years together.

The statement read, “We have been blessed to share almost 3 decades together as husband and wife in a wonderful, loving marriage. Our journey now is shifting and we have decided to separate to pursue our individual growth.”

Meanwhile, the former couple were reportedly last seen out together whilst at Wimbledon in the UK over the summer back in July this year.