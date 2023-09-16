Prince William's heartfelt reply to fan asking about his reaction to Prince Harry's birthday

Prince William got emotional while revealing the truth about remembering his brother Prince Harry's birthday

Prince William has surprised a fan, who asked him if he had forgotten Prince Harry's birthday, with his witty response, saying: 'you’re absolutely right.'



The Prince of Wales, while walking at the Sandringham Estate, assured royal family fans that he had not forgotten his estranged brother Harry's birthday.

One fan called out and asked the future monarch if he had forgotten Harry's birthday. The Prince of Wales replied: "It is his birthday today - you’re absolutely right, it is," adding: "No, I’ve not forgotten."

The Duke of Sussex celebrated his 39th birthday on Saturday with Meghan Markle and 'extended family' at the Invictus Games in Germany, while many of royal fans wondered if Harry's older brother, Prince William, would extend birthday wishes to him.

Future King William admitted that he remembers his brother on his big day. He even mentioned it in the public, admitting: "No, I’ve not forgotten." However, he did not make a public statement about the disgruntled royal, which is customary to do for senior members of the royal family.

Despite his family's failure to publicly acknowledge his big day, Harry was showered with birthday wishes from friends and fans across the globe.



William has "no intention" to squash the feud with his younger brother after being "deeply" hurt by the claims he has made about the royal family, BBC's former royal correspondent Jennie Bond has told The Sun's Fabulous magazine.