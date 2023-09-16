Prince Harry to praise Meghan Markle as his mentor in emotional closing Invictus Games speech

Prince Harry is set to deliver a powerful speech at the closing ceremony of the Invictus Games as the event is ending after a week of exciting matches on Saturday night.



King Charles' younger son Harry will honour his wife Meghan in his emotional speech at the closing ceremony of the sporting event.

The Duke of Sussex will give Meghan a special mention during the Invictus Games' final event, according to PR expert Mayah Riaz.

Mayah told The Mirror: "He is very likely to acknowledge Meghan, especially as she is by his side. However, the focus of his speech will remain on celebrating the achievements and resilience of the athletes."

The expert continued: "Emotions may run high as he shares his experiences and encounters with the athletes, but he will likely maintain a composed and inspiring tone, highlighting the transformative power of the Invictus Games."



She concluded: "Harry's speech at the closing ceremony of the Invictus Games is anticipated to be heartfelt and inspiring. Given his strong connection to the event and his deep admiration for the participants, it is likely that he will express his gratitude and admiration for the athletes, their families, and the entire Invictus community."

There are speculations that Meghan, who has been very much in the limelight over the course of the week, would also make a speech.

However, Harry is not expected to mention his father, King Charles, and brother, Prince William, in his final speech in Germany even though the royal family encouraged him to create the sporting event in 2014 before Meghan's arrival in his life.