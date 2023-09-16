Elon Musk supports Russell Brand amid ‘serious criminal allegations’

Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla, offered his support for Russell Brand, who is expected to face "serious criminal allegations" this weekend as part of an investigation by UK Channel 4's Dispatches program.



Although the Forgetting Sarah Marshall actor has not yet publicly addressed the charges against him, he did so in a two-minute YouTube video before the episode aired. In the video, the 48-year-old famous person "absolutely refuted" the allegations made in a letter and email that were delivered to him by two media outlets, saying they were part of a "coordinated attack" to silence him.

The billionaire Musk promptly expressed his opinion and offered Russell support after Russell shared a link to the video on Twitter, writing: “Of course. They don't like competition.”

Russell routinely questions the mainstream media through his well-liked YouTube channel, which has more than 6 million subscribers, according to Musk's tweet.

In his statement, Brand said: “It's been clear to me, or at least it feels to me, that there is this serious and concerted agenda to control these kind of spaces and these kind of voices - and I mean my voice along with your voice. I don't mind them using my books and my stand up to talk about my promiscuous, consensual conduct in the past. What I seriously refute are these very, very serious criminal allegations.”