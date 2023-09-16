Prince Harry’s birthday celebrates by ‘extended family’ only

On Friday, September 15, while attending the Invictus Games in Germany, the Duke of Sussex Prince Harry celebrated his 39th birthday.
Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, attended both her husband's birthday and the awards event with him.
Misan Harriman, a photographer and friend of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, posted images taken by Harry from Friday's Invictus Games events on X, formerly Twitter.
“The Duke spent his birthday with his extended family, the Invictus family. Here are a few moments I captured yesterday @WeAreInvictus #invictusgames.”
Meanwhile, Prince Harry received birthday wishes from the Invictus Games organizers.
Using a cute picture of the prince, the Invictus Games Düsseldorf posted:
“, A heartfelt HAPPY BIRTHDAY to the founder and patron of @WeAreInvictus, Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex.”
“You've given hope, inspired millions and never stop putting a smile on peoples faces,” the official further said.
Prince Harry's 39th birthday has been reportedly ignored by members of the royal family.
