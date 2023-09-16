Justin Bieber and wife Hailey share glimpse into their anniversary getaway in Tokyo

Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber are the 'It couple' in matching outfits during Tokyo anniversary

Hailey Bieber treated her 50.6 million Instagram followers to dazzling photos of her wedding anniversary celebrations in Tokyo, Japan, with Justin Bieber.

The high-profile couple, who got married in 2018, flew to Tokyo to celebrate five years of marriage.

The carousel post, uploaded to Hailey’s Instagram on Friday, featured several pictures of the enamoured couple from the trip among solo pictures of Hailey in various outfits throughout the trip.

However, she consistently wore her signature ‘B’ necklace in every single photo, proving she’s as giddy about her marriage as ever.

The 26-year-old socialite limited the caption for the lovey-dovey photo dump to a simple dango (a Japanese dumpling) and pink heart emoji.

Instead, she let the pictures do most of the talking, including photos of her lounging around by the pool in a leopard print bikini, sunbathing in a white silk slip-on, and sipping wine with Justin as he gazes adoringly at her.

But the showstopper were snaps from a night out where the celebrity couple wore matching outfits during one night out, inspiring comments dubbing them as the “It couple.”

The Rhode Skin founder rocking an all-black ensemble, featuring a cropped turtleneck, leather mini skirt, calf-length boots, and a leather jacket.

Meanwhile, the Sorry singer donned a half-buttoned white shirt, black pants, black leather jacket and white shoes, accessorised with black sunglasses and a backwards baseball cap.

In true Tokyo spirit, the American model also briefly sported a short pink wig with the all-black fit, which was a huge hit in the comments.

“The pink hair is a serve!!,” said one fan.

“Strawberry gal!!” another remarked.

Hailey and Justin officially started dating in 2016 and tied the knot two years later on September 13 in an NYC courthouse wedding.