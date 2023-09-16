Jonathan Majors’ domestic violence trial postponed again to later this year

Jonathan Majors’ domestic violence trial has been once again postponed, to later this year, without any specified date.



Judge Michael Gaffey heard arguments from the Manhattan District Attorney's office and the actor's defence team during a rescheduled hearing in New York City today over the exchange of evidence and a motion by Majors' team to have the case dismissed.

If convicted guilty of the misdemeanour counts of assault and harassment coming from a March 25 encounter with a now-ex-girlfriend, the Loki star could spend a year in jail.

Judge Gaffey did not rule on the motion on Friday, but the Criminal Court judge has given the D.A.'s office until October 6 to answer to the defence’s motion.

By October 13, the defence must respond, and by October 25, the judge must rule. This summer's earlier protection order is still in force.

Similar to the previous hearing on September 6 (which was meant to mark the beginning of the trial), Majors did not appear in person in the Manhattan courthouse with his attorneys and district attorney's office prosecutors. The actor virtually came from LA.