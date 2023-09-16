Holly Willoughby ‘throws shade’ at TV stars?

Pete Wicks, the former Towie star, recently shared that he firmly believes that beloved ITV personality Holly Willoughby harbors negative feelings towards him.

During an episode of his Staying Relevant podcast with close friend Sam Thompson, the reality TV favorite asserted this statement following an incident at the National Television Awards where Holly seemingly made a snarky comment about him.

And Pete's probably done nothing to change her opinion after referring to her as the "former queen of the NTAs" after two years of nomination snubs.

Sam said of their recent meeting on the red carpet: "I just saw Holly Willoughby walking down the red carpet. We managed to bring her in. She didn't really have anywhere to go but Peter didn't care. I was like 'This is f***ing Holly Willoughby'."

Pete then said: "Let me put this into perspective. Is that the first time you've met Holly?

"Okay, so I've met Holly quite a few times. And I think she's really lovely. However, she's so good at this that she's not that interesting to interview.

"And also I have a sneaking suspicion that she genuinely hates me. And she did throw some shade, she does it every time. So, I wasn't that fussed."

The long-haired lothario believes the hostility might date back to an awkward exchange on Celebrity Juice years ago.