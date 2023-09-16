Katie Price fears for safety of kids after ‘stalker’ threatened her

Katie Price contacted police after a stranger who discovered her home address made threats of a break-in.

Former glamour model Katie, aged 45, became deeply concerned for her children's safety when the obsessed fan posted his disturbing threats on TikTok.

In a clip, which has now been deleted, a man said: "I am going to the Mucky Mansion.

"Well, I'm going to a party near the Mucky Mansion and I'm going to break in through a hole in the fence and give Katie Price a copy of my book. So Katie Price, I'm coming for you."

Katie, who shares Junior, 18, and Princess, 16, with first husband Peter Andre and her youngest daughter Bunny, nine, and son Jett, ten, with third husband Kieran Hayler, flew into action and called the cops.

A source said that Katie, whose son Harvey lives away at a residential college, took it "very seriously" after she was sent the video and "called the police straight away".

The source added to The Sun: "She's terrified and doesn't want her kids put in danger."

When approached by The Sun, Katie's rep said: "Yes, Kate did have a call with the police after a man on TikTok said he was going to break into her property as she was concerned."

In 2020 Katie suffered two shocking break-ins at her Mucky Mansion home.