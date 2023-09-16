Prince Harry didn’t get 39th ‘royal’ birthday wish because of ‘unresolved tensions’

Prince Harry did not get a birthday wish from the Royal Family on his 39th birthday

Prince Harry did not get a birthday wish from the Royal Family on his 39th birthday, because of a decision against sharing public tributes for the Duke of Sussex and his wife Meghan Markle.



Members of The Firm have celebrated Harry's birthday by posting images and heartfelt remarks on social media each year.

The tributes persisted even after Harry and his wife Meghan Markle retired as senior members of the Royal Family.

But this year, the Royal Family has been silent. The awkward snub, according to PR specialist Kieran Elsby, is the result of "unresolved tensions" between Harry and his family.



"The absence of public birthday tributes from the Royal Family for Prince Harry is noticeable,” the director of Media PR Global noted to The Mirror.

“Usually, they have used social media to convey their birthday wishes, yet this year, they have avoided from doing so.

He further remarked, "While it's likely possible that they have privately extended their greetings to Harry, the public snub is hard to ignore and raises intriguing questions about their relationship dynamics."

The lack of a birthday tribute, according to Kieran, also implies "a certain level of public distancing."

"In an era where even private matters often play out in the public eye, the lack of a public birthday message is a significant statement,” he said.

“Whether intentional or not, this public snub adds to the ongoing narrative of strained relationships and unresolved tensions within the family."