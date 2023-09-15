Kanye West, Bianca Censori land in Germany amid Harry and Meghan's presence for Invictus Games

Kanye West and Bianca Censori, whose European trip has sparked controversy from revealing outfits to lewd behaviour on boat in Italy's city Venice, have arrived in Germany with their attention grabbing mission amid Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's presence in the country for Invictus Games.

Bianca and Kanye were seen chowing down on KEBABS while sitting on a park bench in Berlin after waiting in line for food on Thursday. The couple stunned onlookers with their eye-popping outfits in public.

Kanye and Bianca, who traveled in Italy from August to September, have now made their way to Germany, with Bianca wearing yet another eyebrow-raising ensemble.

There are speculations that the pair may join King Charles III's younger son Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle at the sixth Invictus Games, created by the Duke for wounded servicemen and women, in Düsseldorf.



The American rapper and his new 'wife' Bianca are showing no signs of ending their months-long vacation anytime soon, which has been filled with controversy thanks to the Australian-born beauty's revealing outfits and their outrageous public antics.



Kanye, 46, who also goes by 'Ye,' had his face covered balaclava-style with a piece of black fabric, while Bianca rocked the same revealing outfit to show of her hourglass figure.