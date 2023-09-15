Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness SPLIT after 30 years of marriage

Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness announce separation after 3 decades of partnership.

Hugh Jackman and his beloved wife, Deborra-Lee Furness, have made the heart-wrenching announcement that they are embarking on separate paths.

In a statement the couple revealed their decision, saying, "We have been blessed to share almost three decades together as husband and wife in a wonderful, loving marriage.

Our journey now is shifting, and we have decided to separate to pursue our individual growth."

They emphasized, "Our family has been and always will be our highest priority. We undertake this next chapter with gratitude, love, and kindness."

In this time of change, they requested understanding, saying, "We greatly appreciate your understanding in respecting our privacy as our family navigates this transition in all of our lives."

Signed with affection as "Deb and Hugh Jackman," they added, "This is the sole statement either of us will make," reinforcing their desire for privacy during this challenging period.

The tight-knit Australian duo, parents to two children, Oscar, 23, and Ava, 18, have been united in matrimony for an impressive 27 years.

With a 13-year age gap, the 67-year-old Australian beauty and Hugh Jackman, at 54, have consistently emphasized their enduring connection, never spending more than two weeks apart since their wedding in 1996.



