'Unresolved tensions' force King Charles, Prince William to shun Prince Harry on his big day

The absence of public birthday tributes from the royal family for Prince Harry is noticeable

King Charles, Prince William and other senior members broke from tradition this year even though the royal family each year takes to social media to share pictures and special messages for Harry on his birthday.



The tributes continued even after Harry and his wife Meghan Markle stepped down as senior members of the Royal Family and relocated to the US in 2020.

Speaking to The Mirror, the director of Media PR Global said: "The absence of public birthday tributes from the Royal Family for Prince Harry is noticeable. Usually, they have used social media to convey their birthday wishes, yet this year, they have avoided from doing so."



"While it's likely possible that they have privately extended their greetings to Harry, the public snub is hard to ignore and raises intriguing questions about their relationship dynamics." Kieran also suggested that the absence of a birthday tribute suggests "a certain level of public distancing," the expert added.



The PR expert went on: "In an era where even private matters often play out in the public eye, the lack of a public birthday message is a significant statement. Whether intentional or not, this public snub adds to the ongoing narrative of strained relationships and unresolved tensions within the family."

When Harry and Meghan first moved to America, the official Twitter account for the Royal Family shared an image of the late Queen Elizabeth II standing next to a smiling Harry.

Meanwhile, Harry's brother Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton shared pictures of them racing Harry at a 2017 event for their Heads Together campaign.

