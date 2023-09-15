Sara Sharif murder: From discovery of her tortured body to suspect father's arrest — Here’s a timeline

After her father, uncle, and stepmother travelled to Pakistan, the body of 10-year-old Sara Sharif was found at her home in southern England, sparking an international inquiry.
The trio returned to the UK on Wednesday and appeared in court on Friday charged with murder.
Sara´s father Urfan Sharif, a 41-year-old taxi driver who moved to the UK from Pakistan in 2001, travels from his family´s home near Woking, southern England, to Islamabad.
He flies with his partner Beinash Batool, 29, brother Faisal Malik, 28, and his five children.
Urfan Sharif calls Surrey Police at around 2:50 am UK time (0150 GMT) and officers visit the family´s semi-detached home.
They find Sara´s body and a murder investigation is launched, sparking an international manhunt.
A post-mortem examination is unable to establish the cause of death but reveals Sara had sustained "multiple and extensive" injuries likely to have been inflicted over a "sustained and extended" period of time, AFP reported.
Sara´s mother Olga tells The Sun newspaper that her life "will never be the same again".
Surrey Police say they would like to speak to Urfan Sharif, Beinash Batool and Faisal Malik over the death.
UK police talk with authorities in Pakistan, with which the UK has no formal extradition treaty, about trying to find and question them.
Pakistani police in the eastern province of Punjab seek to arrest Sharif, whose family home is believed to be in the city of Jhelum.
A Pakistani court ruled that police cannot detain relatives of Urfan Sharif after police quizzed two of his brothers over his whereabouts.
Police say they had been instructed by Interpol to question the family and that they were "close to locating" the trio.
A coroner´s inquest opens but is told the precise cause of Sara´s death is "not yet ascertained" but is likely to be "unnatural".
Urfan Sharif´s father Muhammad Sharif tells the BBC in Pakistan that he had seen his son, who maintains Sara´s death was "an accident".
Urfan Sharif and Beinash Batool appear in public for the first time, sending broadcasters a video in which they say they are "willing to co-operate with the UK authorities and fight our case in court".
Pakistani police raided the home of Muhammad Sharif and removed Urfan Sharif´s five children.
They are sent temporarily to a government childcare facility in Pakistan.
Urfan Sharif, Beinash Batool and Faisal Malik land at London´s Gatwick Airport and are arrested immediately after leaving the plane, at around 7:45 pm, on suspicion of murder.
In the early hours, Surrey Police announced that state prosecutors had authorised murder charges against the trio.
They were also charged with causing or allowing the death of a child.
They appear in court in the southern town of Guildford.
All three are remanded in custody ahead of their next appearance on September 19 at London´s Old Bailey court.
