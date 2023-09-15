Dionne Warwick confesses listening to music gives her ‘incredible inspiration’

Dionne Warwick has recently confessed music gives her ultimate happiness and inspiration in life.



In a new interview with HELLO! the five-time Grammy winner opened up that music still gives her “a huge kick out of life”.

“Life always excites me,” said the 82-year-old.

Dionne stated, “Waking up in the morning and listening to music gives me incredible inspiration. I love life! It’s just who I am!”

Earlier this month, speaking at jazz pianist Todd Hunter’s new album release party at Urban Press Winery in Burbank, California, the legendary singer remarked, “Music is a healing force. I can’t imagine living in a world without music.”

Dionne told the outlet, “I love looking into the audience and seeing smiles, I love when an arm goes around the shoulder, or grabbing each other’s hands or singing with me.”

“That means I am doing something right!” she added.

Meanwhile, Dionne also disclosed that she’s fond of Hunter’s album title because of its reference to her home ‘Brazil’ for 25 years.

Dionne previously spoke to PEOPLE about being honoured by the Kennedy Centre for her lifetime achievement status.

“It’s about time. I'm thrilled. I really am. I'm very excited about it. I feel so honoured,” she asserted.