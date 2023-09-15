Libya floods death toll rises to 11,300 with thousands still missing

The image shows residents of a flood-stricken Libyan neighbourhood with concrete ruins around them. — AFP

The death toll from the devastating Storm Daniel-caused flooding in Libya's coastal city of Derna has risen to 11,300 as authorities continue search efforts for thousands missing.

Another 10,100 individuals are listed as missing in the Mediterranean city, according to Marie el-Drese, the secretary-general of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) in Libya.

The previous death toll as estimated by health authorities of Derna was 5,500. About 170 additional individuals were killed by the storm elsewhere in the nation.

The figure could reach 20,000, according to Derna's mayor, Abdel-Moneim al-Ghaithi, given how many neighbourhoods were affected.

On Sunday night, flooding in Derna carried away entire families, exposing weaknesses in the oil-rich nation, which has been embroiled in strife ever since a 2011 uprising that deposed long-reigning autocrat Muammar Gaddafi.

“Within seconds the water level suddenly rose,” recounted one injured survivor who said he was swept away with his mother in the late-night ordeal before they both managed to scramble into an empty building downstream, Al Jazeera reported.

“The water was rising with us until we got to the fourth floor,” the unidentified man said from his hospital bed, in testimony published by the Benghazi Medical Center.

“We could hear screams. From the window, I saw cars and bodies being carried away by the water. It lasted an hour or an hour and a half – but for us, it felt like a year.”

According to Health Minister Othman Abduljalil, the storm also claimed the lives of over 170 individuals in other areas of eastern Libya, including the cities of Bayda, Susa, Um Razaz, and Marj.

According to IFRC, rescuers searching amid the mud and debris remain optimistic about finding survivors.

“The hope is there, is always there, to find people alive,” said Tamer Ramadan, head of the group’s rescue effort in the North African country.