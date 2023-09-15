Leslie Jones addresses Will Smith, Chris Rock infamous Oscars slap controversy

American comedian Leslie Jones has recently addressed Will Smith and Chris Rock’s infamous slapgate during the 2022 Oscars ceremony.



“It made me so infuriated,” said Jones in a new interview with PEOPLE.

Leslie, who is a close pal to Chris, stated, “You don't know that I was going to jump in my car and roll up there. I was so mad on so many levels.”

In her new memoir, Leslie talked about her first meeting with Chris in the mid-90s and how they both made a strong bond over the years.

“He's like my brother,” said the 57-year-old.

Recalling Saturday Night Live audition back in 2013, Leslie mentioned, “I was like ‘Why, those aren't real comics.’ He was like, ‘Shut up. You sound like an idiot.’”

Leslie also spoke up about Oscar incident with Chris, revealing, “I was like, ‘Chris, when he got up why didn't you run?’ I would've been running around that stage like ‘Will, calm down. Jada, call your man!’”

Leslie believed Will could have “still fixed it” following the slap after his Best Actor acceptance speech.

“I shouldn't have done that. Bring Chris out. I cannot accept the Oscar right now because that was wrong’,” remarked comedian.

Leslie told the outlet, “It really affected Chris. People need to understand his daughters, his parents, saw that. He had to go to counselling with his daughters.”

However, Leslie appreciated Chris for taking his pain back to the stage.

"Everybody got pissed off about him doing a special. That's what comedians do. Instead of us going crazy we go talk about it on the stage. Thank God we've got the stage,” she concluded.