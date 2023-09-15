Chrissy Teigen teases major 10th wedding anniversary celebrations with John Legend

Chrissy Teigen gives sneak-peak into 10th wedding anniversary festivities with John Legend

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are celebrating 10 years of marriage in a long-teased weekend extravaganza.

The ex-swimsuit model posted yet another teaser on her Instagram stories on Thursday of the lavish celebration planned for the upcoming weekend.

The snap features a poolside view surrounded by hills, with garden umbrellas and lounge chairs speckled along the rim of the pool. The accompanying caption reads, “The most perfect day!! #johnxchrissy 10th anniversary weekend is coming!!!!”

The hashtag was coined by the television host for guests to use for photos and videos and immortalise the anniversary.

The celebration will be held in the Villa Passalacqua located on the western shores of Lake Como, Italy, where they first cemented their union.

The Lip Sync Battle host has been teasing the landmark event on her social media by sharing snaps of the ongoing preparation. Staff can be seen setting up tables, speakers, and tents in the hotel’s beautiful landscaped gardens overlooking the lake.

The high-profile couple will apparently spare no expense for this rare marriage milestone, with one night at the Villa going as high as $11,700, according to Daily Mail.

Teigen, 37, and Legend, 44, tied the knot in 2013, first getting legally married on September 10 and then having a wedding ceremony on September 14 in Lake Como.

Earlier this month, the R&B singer commemorated the “special season” which marks not only his decade-long marriage to the “love of [his] life,” Chrissy, but also the 10-year anniversary of “the biggest song of [his] career,” All of Me, with which he also serenaded his new wife on their wedding reception.