Salma Hayek shares ‘BIG’ secret of her life

Salma Hayek radiated summer vibes on Instagram with her stunning bikini photos.

While vacationing along the Mediterranean with her family, the 57-year-old Hollywood veteran has been showcasing a slim and youthful appearance in her photos.

The Mexican-born star of 'Frida,' has now revealed her secret to staying slender, and it's not solely reliant on rigorous workouts."

Rather, she gets her slim shape from mediation, she shared with Entertainment Tonight this week.

'I really believe it is. People say it's exercising. I think it's meditation,' she told ET this week.

'You have to find your way. For me, exercising is hard,' she admitted. 'It's really, really difficult to have the discipline to do it. But meditation is a walk in the park, because it's my own form of it.'

The red carpet favourite meditates every day and she enjoys sitting 'in a moment with yourself.'