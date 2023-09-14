Prince William, Kate Middleton signal new power shift amid Meghan, Harry's games

Prince William and Kate Middleton are set to take a big step, signaling a new power shift.

Future king William and his wife Kate, both 41, are hunting for a new CEO to lead their household as they have decided to scrap decades-old royal traditions.

The Prince and Princess of Wales are searching for an "emotionally intelligent" member of staff amid Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's fun-filled moments at Invictus Games in Germany.

Kate and William are reportedly on the hunt for a new chief executive officer to lead their household, signalling a new power shift while carrying out royal duties.



The successful applicant for the role will report directly to future king William and his wife Princess Kate, rather than to their private secretaries.

Kensington Palace has hired recruitment firm Odgers Berndtson to advertise the “unique opportunity” online. The successful candidate must be "emotionally intelligent" with a "low ego", the advert notes.

Kate and William, who are considered much-loved couple of the royal family, are focusing on tackling the menace of mental stress these days and creating awareness among the people about this issue.