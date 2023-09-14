King Charles, Queen Camilla saddened over loss of life in flood-hit Libya

Britain's King Charles extended sympathy to flood-hit Libya as thousands of people have been killed in the country caused by Storm Daniel.



The 74-year-old monarch sent a message of support and condolence to the people of Libya, which was shared on the royal family's official social media accounts.



The King wrote: "My wife and I are so desperately saddened by the devastating impact and loss of life caused by Storm Daniel and the subsequent floods.

"We mourn with all those who have lost their loved ones, and continue to pray for everyone whose lives and livelihoods have been affected by the horrific floods."

Rescue teams are busy in retrieving the bodies of victims that have been swept out to sea in tsunami-like flood waters. Thousands of people have been killed in Derna, the worst affected city.



According to reports, two dams and four bridges collapsed in Derna, submerging much of the city when Storm Daniel hit on Sunday. About 10,000 people are reported missing, the Red Crescent says, and the death toll is expected to rise further. Video footage recorded after dark on Sunday shows a river of floodwater churning through the city with cars bobbing helplessly in the current.