Britney Spears new romance condemned by pals after Sam Asghari split

Britney Spears split from Sam Asghari last month

Britney Spears has left her friends concerned over the new trajectory of her life after split from Sam Asghari.

The 41-year-old singer sparked romance rumors with Paul Richard Soliz after she was spotted hanging out with him several times in a row in weeks after Asghari filed for divorce from her.

Spears’s friends believe that the singer’s former housekeeper “isn’t good for her,” and hence, they aren’t “supportive of the relationship.”

Despite the concern of her loved ones, the Toxic hitmaker is smitten by him, as he makes her feel like he is acting as her protector and she finds comfort in that, especially as she moves through her split from Sam,” claimed an insider to Entertainment Tonight.

Soliz was hired by the Spears’s household to clean bathroom and other places, however, he no longer works there.

Spears’s pals’ concern arises from the janitor’s criminal past, which included several convictions and arrests over drug and firearm possession, and more.

Asghari filed for divorce from the Womanizer singer after 14 months of marriage, on the grounds of irreconcilable difference.

According to sources, the fitness trainer allegedly caught Spears cheating on him with their house staff.