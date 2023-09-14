Kourtney Kardashian, Scott Disick growing apart amid star's pregnancy with Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick are no longer in touch

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick are in a grueling transition from lovers to strangers.

The former lovebirds are reportedly “not as friendly as they used to be,” as The Kardashians star gears up to start her very own family with her husband Travis Barker.

Kourtney and Scott were in an on-again, off-again relationship for nearly a decade before splitting for good in 2015.

Together, the twosome welcomed three children: Mason, 13, Penelope, 11, and Reign, 8.

Despite their break up, Disick has been a significant member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan for his involvement with the kids.

However, sources told Entertainment Tonight that the father-of-three believes its “best to keep his distance” while the Lemme mogul awaits the arrival of her first child with Barker.

"Scott has been very low-key lately and focusing on himself and his kids. He's been spending more time in Miami and doing his own thing," the insider explained.

"Scott tries to be as supportive of Kourtney as possible, but also knows that it's best to keep his distance, especially during a stressful time with her recent surgery,” they continued.

"Scott and Kourtney are not as friendly as they used to be, so he tries to be respectful and give her space, while also being there for her and the family,” the source added.