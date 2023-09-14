Prince Harry rushes to Meghan Markle's comfort at Invictus Games: 'You alright?'

File Footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle dispelled talks about their crumbling marriage when the pair stepped out for the Invictus Games in Germany and in one particular moment, the pair's chemistry and body language revealed that all was well for them.

Against the backdrop of reports of the pair's marriage hitting the rocks, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex seemingly revealed their marital status when a fan captured video made rounds on social media.



In the video, Prince Harry could be lovingly taking Meghan by his side as he seemingly mouthed 'you alright?' to his wife.

Sensing some discomfort, he then proceeded to tenderly stoke his hand down her arm, which visibly comforted the Duchess of Sussex, while they were engrossed in conversation.

Giving her a final squeeze on her shoulder, the Duke of Sussex guided her as the ceremony progressed.

The video melted fans' hearts over Prince Harry's courteous display of affection, which has been known to do.

Despite Meghan not wearing her engagement ring, the pair's chemistry trashed talks of a possible end of their marriage.



