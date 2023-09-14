Meghan Markle spotted without engagement ring from Prince Harry at Invictus Games

Meghan Markle was spotted without a necessary family accessory at her husband Prince Harry’s Invictus Games.



For the sixth iteration of Prince Harry's adaptive sporting tournament for veterans and service members, the Duchess of Sussex, 42, travelled to Germany with Prince Harry, 38.

Wednesday's wheelchair basketball competition was their second outing as a couple after she made her event debut on Tuesday at a special celebration for Family and friends.

But Meghan wasn't donning the three-stone ring Prince Harry used to pop the question.

It is reported that a setting on Meghan's engagement ring became loose and is currently being repaired, as per PEOPLE.

With the assistance of Cleave & Company, the late Queen Elizabeth's go-to jeweller, Prince Harry designed the ring.

The unique ring includes two side stones from the late Princess Diana's jewellery collection as well as a huge cushion-cut centre diamond sourced from Botswana, where Meghan and Harry first met and spent time together.

The Duchess of Sussex remarked, "It's beautiful, and he designed it, it's incredible," during the couple's engagement interview in November 2017.

Meghan has made a few changes to the ring since becoming engaged. She swapped off the ring's original gold band for a thin micro-pavé band in 2019.

The Duchess of Sussex nevertheless wore some distinctive jewellery for the Invictus Games, such as her wedding band made of Welsh gold, which is customary for the royal family since the Queen Mother's nuptials in 1923. The Welsh gold wedding bands have been used since then.