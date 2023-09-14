Drew Barrymore can’t host National Book Awards Ceremony after Resuming Show Amid Strike

Drew Barrymore will not be hosting the 74th National Book Award ceremony after the National Book Foundation revoked her invitation.



The National Book Foundation announced that they would not be using Drew Barrymore as the host of their forthcoming awards ceremony as a sign of protest over her decision to restart her daytime talk show.

The ceremony, which takes place in New York on November 15, will be hosted by Barrymore, who was first revealed as host in July.

The Foundation announced in a post on X on Tuesday, “The National Book Award is an evening dedicated to celebrating the power of literature, and the incomparable contributions of writers to our culture.”

They further explained, “In light of the announcement that The Drew Barrymore Show will resume production, the National Book Foundation has rescinded Ms. Barrymore’s invitation to host the 74th National Book Awards Ceremony.”

“Our commitment is to ensure that the focus of the awards remains on celebrating writers and books, and we are grateful to Ms Barrymore and her team for their understanding in this situation.”

Following a protest at CBS Studios on Monday as daytime show The Drew Barrymore Show continued filming despite the writers' and actors' strikes, the action was taken.

Barrymore made the decision to resume filming the talk show public on Sunday, stressing that it would otherwise adhere to WGA and SAG-AFTRA guidelines while not using WGA writers.