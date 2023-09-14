Prince William, Kate Middleton issued new warning amid Harry-Meghan's show in Germany

Kate Middleton and her husband Prince William have been urged to do more to "shore up" the Commonwealth amid ongoing crisis.



The Prince and Princess of Wales have been warned of big crisis if they don't act immediately to "shore up" support for the Commonwealth.

Royal commentator Camilla Tominey has highlighted that the Commonwealth group of countries is facing an hour of need.



Writing for The Telegraph, the associate editor of publication said: "The Prince and Princess of Wales have been highly visible this week, with their amusing contribution to Mike Tindall’s The Good, The Bad and the Rugby podcast (“we're so competitive we can’t finish a tennis match”) as well as Kate’s visit to HMP High Down in Surrey.”

She also pointed out the royal couple, both 41, are expected to travel to Singapore in November for the unveiling of five £1 million 2023 Earthshot Prize winners but that “there is no autumn tour in the diary.”



She continued: "Bearing in mind that the last time the Waleses went on a lengthy overseas visit was the Caribbean in March 2022 - a whole 18 months ago - it’s little wonder that some in royal circles are worried they are not doing enough to shore up the Commonwealth.

"While everyone appreciates that they’ve got three children under 10 who they don’t want to be separated from, long haul travel is part and parcel of royal life - especially when you are heir to the throne."

Camilla added that the two-week October half-term break that the young royals receive at Lambrook School would be the "perfect opportunity" for William and Kate to make history with a trip out to the Commonwealth.