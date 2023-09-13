'Taylor Swift loves dating big-name celebs who are sure to break her heart'

Dave Portnoy makes big claim about Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce rumoured romance

Dave Portnoy has shared his thoughts on singing sensation Taylor Swift and NFL man Travis Kelce's rumoured romance, saying the pop superstar can 'do better' than the athlete.

Swift and Kelce have reportedly been hanging out in recent weeks after the NFL star tried and failed to give the singer his number at one of her concerts two months ago.



The couple's fans have had plenty to say about it, and Barstool Sports owner Portnoy is the latest to throw shade at the rumoured affair between the two stars, saying: "So I bet he likes the idea of dating Taylor more than actually dating her. But that's okay. Taylor loves dating big-name celebs who are sure to break her heart so why not a football player over some DJ or musician?"

Sharing a poll on his Instagram handle, Portnoy asked his followers for their thoughts on the 'romance', before adding his own, writing: "Wouldn't be my 1st choice but Mother works hard to provide for us," he said in the post. "She is allowed to have fun too."

Portnoy added: "Granted if she went the athlete route I'd picture her more of a Daniel Jones type guy but the heart wants what the heart wants. Also I'm a firm believer that the athlete should get the girl not the band geek. That's just Darwinism 101."

Kelce shared on his podcast recently that he was "disappointed that Swift doesn't talk before or after her shows because she has to save her voice for the 44 songs that she sings, so I was a little butthurt I didn't get to hand her one of the bracelets I've made for her."

"If you're up on Taylor Swift concerts, there are friendship bracelets, and I received a bunch of them being there, but I wanted to give Taylor Swift one with my number on it," the athlete explained.

