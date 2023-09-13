Meghan Markle seemingly reacts to royal family's snub in her first speech at Harry's Invictus Games

Meghan Markle, who has joined her husband Prince Harry at this year's Invictus Games in Germany, spoke about coming together as a family in her first speech to almost 2,000 attendees.



The Duchess of Sussex, who wore black Banana Republic dress and a second-hand Bottega Venetta belt, said it was very "special" to her to have arrived in Germany to be with them all.

Meghan said: "I'm really, really proud to be part of this Invictus family with all of you."

She added: "I'm grateful for all of you that are here."

The Duchess of Sussex seemingly reacted to the royal family's snub with her appearance and words.

Meghan, according to her critics, does not feel happy or comfortable with Harry's royal relatives as also revealed her hardship and ordeal of her palace life in Oprah interview months after relocating to the US.

However, the former Suits star's comments were all about the Invictus family, but some think she took a thinly-veiled dig at the royal family with her words.

It's to mention here that Meghan's husband Harry was not invited by King Charles to join him at Balmorals even the Duke was in the UK for a charity event.

Speaking at a separate family and friends event, Meghan spoke of her activities with her children, saying: "I just had to spend a little more time getting our little ones settled at home, putting milkshakes for their school drop-off and then I just landed a couple hours ago and I am thrilled that the first event that I can do for Invictus is here with all of you, it is amazing and I hear the week so far has gotten off to a good start is that right?"

Harry, who will celebrate his 39th birthday on Friday, also thanked the participants after applauding his wife, saying: "First to the friends and family that are here, I understand that a lot of the competitors are hopefully sleeping after a very long day. But this is your chance to connect with each other because everyone here is in a different phase of their healing process, whether as an individual or as a family.

"The fact of the matter is, everybody in this room has some form of a shared experience so use this moment to connect with each other. Swap photos, swap numbers. Have a wonderful evening!"