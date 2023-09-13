Taylor Swift proudly shows off her nine VMAs trophies in latest snap

Taylor Swift poses with her nine VMAs trophies

Taylor Swift dominated the MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) 2023 with a total number of 12 nominations.



The mega popstar took nine VMAs trophies to home, including Video of the year and Song of the Year, for Anti-Hero.



Additionally, Swift's song from her album Midnights won Best Pop, Best Direction, Best Cinematography, and Best Visual Effects award.



The Lover singer's incredible nine wins at the VMAs this year dethroned Madonna, who was at the top of the list with 20 awards.



Swift’s massively successful The Eras Tour was recognised as Show of the Summer at the award show.



The 33-year-old also claimed the Album of the Year award for Midnights, along with the prestigious title of Artist of the Year.

The singer expressed her heartfelt gratitude towards all her fans around the globe.

"It's really felt like the adventure of a lifetime this past year," she said.

"I cannot believe it was a year ago at the VMAs that I announced the Midnights album. And all I have to say tonight is thank you, I'm blown away. Thank you to the fans, I love you so much."