Prince Harry, Meghan Markle accused of elder abuse of King Charles, Queen Elizabeth

file footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are being denounced for their treatment of the late Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Phillip as well as the Duke's parents during their lifetimes.



Reddit users pointed out the agony that the late monarch was put through by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex after they quit the Firm in 2020, on the heels of upcoming International Day for Older Persons.

Branding the possibility “deeply disturbing,” they expressed lament over the way the twosome were slandered in media, referring to Harry and Meghan’s tell-all documentary on Netflix released last year as well the former’s memoir, Spare.

“I think the way the Harkles have treated both King Charles and Queen Camilla - both people well into the 70's, and elders has been concerning,” the user claimed.

The problematic behavior cited in the post comprised the Duke allegedly “becoming aggressive and swearing at him on the phone in harassing phone calls for money” to King Charles and harassing him to restore Harry’s military titles, as per latest reports.

The user also sided with Harry’s step-mother Queen Camilla, 76, who the former royal has branded a villain in his tell-all book.

They explained how Harry and Meghan refused to visit the late Queen Elizabeth II during her final years and only arrived once she had passed.

“I am so upset and disturbed by the way that both Harold and MM have treated older people,” one of the users commented.

“H&M are despicable humans.....if you even consider them human. They're zombies who have an insatiable hunger for all that is indulgent of SELF,” added another.