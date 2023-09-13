Nick Jonas reminisces his first date with Priyanka Chopra at Dodger Stadium

Nick Jonas remembers one of his first dates with wife Priyanka Chopra

Nick Jonas dropped a bunch of monochrome pictures from the Jonas Brothers’ Dodger Stadium concert, recalling how the venue was special to him.

From taking his lady love Priyanka Chopra on a date to watching a match with brothers at the stadium, the Sucker singer got nostalgic.

The 30-year-old took to Instagram and penned a note about his sweet memories.

"From seeing games with my brothers, to one of my first dates with Priyanka Chopra and now playing a show at Dodger Stadium… What a full circle moment," wrote the singer.

Reacting to the pictures, the Quantico actress who is the biggest cheerleader of her husband posted a heart-eye emoji in the comments section.

Fans were also quick to pour in love and blessings for their favourite couple.

A fan wrote, "Precious memories of where it all started! May Go continued to bless you both with endless love, joy and happiness together."

"From parking lots to stadiums. What a ride it has been. You guys are seriously couple goals," another chimed in.

Earlier, Priyanka shared some intimate moments from the same concert, featuring her husband, Jonas Brothers, Joe Russo and daughter Malti Marie.

The actress, 41, has tied the knot with Nick Jonas in 2018 and welcomed a daughter Malti Marie via surrogacy in January 2022.







