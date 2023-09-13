Meghan Markle sends silent message to Royal Family with 'scandalous' outfit

file footage

Meghan Markle stepped out with Prince Harry in a telling outfit on her first day in Europe.



The Duchess of Sussex was photographed wearing a pair of cream-tailored shorts on her first day in Dusseldorf, as she left for the Invictus Games with her husband Prince Harry on Wednesday, Sept. 13.

The Suits alum flashed her brightest smile as she cheered on a wheelchair basketball game with Harry, stunning in a relaxing outfit comprised of J Crew linen shorts paired with matching blazer atop a black tank top.

Meghan accessorized the look with a Givenchy belt, a Cartier watch that once belonged to Princess Diana, and a Lorraine Schwartz pinky ring.

If the couple had still been a part of the royal fold, she wouldn’t have been able to wear such outfit, owing to strict royal fashion protocol.

As per the rules, only young boys in the royal family are allowed to wear shorts, and that too until they are eight.

In an interview with Harper’s Bazaar in 2018, etiquette expert William Hanson explained how the outfit choice proves a “silent class marker” for individuals in the UK.

"It’s a very English thing to dress a young boy in shorts. Trousers are for older boys and men, whereas shorts on young boys is one of those silent class markers that we have in England,” he told the publication.

“Although times are (slowly) changing, a pair of trousers on a young boy is considered quite middle class — quite suburban. And no self-respecting aristo or royal would want to be considered suburban. Even the Duchess of Cambridge.”