Selenna Gomez beauty overcomes meme - Taylor Swift, Nicola Peltz, Camila Cabello react to post

Selena Gomez, who befitting responded to trolls after becoming a meme over her reaction to Chris Brown’s VMA nomination, has received love and respect from her admirers, including Taylor Swift, Nicola Peltz and Camila Cabello.



Gomez, soon after receiving her award on stage, took to social media to share series of her stunning photos, attracting massive reactions from fans, followers and celebrity stars.

Th singer also shared a photograph of her pleasant moment with singing sensation Taylor Swift, looking over the moon while cuddling up with Swift in the picture.

She also posted touching comments of her best pal Nicola Peltz on her Instagram Story as Brooklyn Beckham's wife was in awe to see Selena in red hot outfit, admiring the singer in her own words, saying: "I love you so much! You look beyond beautiful!!"

While, singer Camila Cabello reacted to her gorgeous photo in her own style, saying: "Hot DAMIN"

As soon Gomez and Rema were announced for winning the Best Afrobeats award for their single Calm Down, Taylor Swift could not stop herself dancing with all her hearts to support the pair for their win.



Selena Gomez showed zero tolerance to her haters as she responded with grace and determination to online mockery she faced for her candid reactions at the 2023 MTV VMAs, saying: "I’d rather sit still than be dragged for being myself."

