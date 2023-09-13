Invictus Games: Meghan Markle regains popularity as fans give warm welcome

File Footage

Meghan Markle has seemingly regained her popularity as made apparent in the way she was received at the Invictus Games.



After the Duchess of Sussex stepped out with Prince Harry to catch the action of the day's games she walked towards a group of spectators who greeted the former actress warmly.

Before taking her seat Meghan engaged with the group as they cheered her on.

The actress could be seen smiling from ear-to-ear as she waved to the excited audience, while snapping selfies with them.

Her appearance comes as a far cry from reports suggesting that the royal was no longer popular due to the negative image she and Prince Harry garnered with their explosive interviews and tell-all documentaries.