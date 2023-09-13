'Controlling' Meghan Markle kills Prince Harry's inner 'little child'

Prince Harry appeared less of himself when he would be around Meghan Markle

Prince Harry was notably behaving drastically different when his wife Meghan Markle was not around him.

Speaking about the Duke of Sussex's behaviour royal commentator Angela Levin noted that when he was not with Meghan he would ‘act like a little child' as he referenced the Spare author's appearance at a football game where he got excited watching Lionel Messi.

"We saw when … he went to football to see Messi, he was like a little child," Levin told Sky News.

"He was getting so excited – he was smiling and laughing and having a lovely time."

However, the expert noted that when Prince Harry would be around Meghan, he would give off a completely different energy where he would not appear happy.

Referencing his appearance with the Duchess of Sussex at a Beyonce concert she noted that he did not seem to have as much as Meghan, who danced and enjoyed with her pals.

"But two days earlier when he went to see a singer, he was bored stiff and looked as if he was terribly miserable," she said.

"But he just has to do as he’s told."